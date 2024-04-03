RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Radisson Hotel opens 212-key Riverfront Srinagar
April 03, 2024  19:12
Representational image
Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the opening of 212-key Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, under its luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection. 

"With 212 rooms, the largest in Jammu and Kashmir region, Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, promises an unparalleled experience for our guests," Radisson Hotel Group managing director and area senior vice president, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma, said in a statement. 

With this opening, Radisson Hotel Group has over 165 hotels in operation and under development in India. -- PTI
