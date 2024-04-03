RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Punjab Kings batters to face different challenge against Gujarat Titans
April 03, 2024  14:48
image
Bruised by Mayank Yadav's scorching pace, Punjab Kings' batters will face an altogether different challenge when Gujarat Titans' bowling unit tries to take the pace off deliveries on a slightly tricky Motera track in their IPL match here on Thursday. 

 The Kings have lost their last two away games and another slip-up against Titans will lead to further loss of momentum which tends to shift very quickly due to lack of turnaround time. Titans, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad comprehensively by seven wickets in their last game.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maha CM's son vs ex-MNS leader? Sena-UBT declares list
Maha CM's son vs ex-MNS leader? Sena-UBT declares list

Thackeray also declared the candidature of Satyajit Patil, Bharti Kamdi and Karan Pawar from Hatkanangale, Palghar, and Jalgaon constituencies, respectively.

157 Kmph! Mayank Yadav blazes through IPL
157 Kmph! Mayank Yadav blazes through IPL

Mayank Yadav has now emerged as cricket's latest pace sensation and is being touted as a potential wildcard for India's test tour of Australia.

Boxer Vijender Singh dumps Congress, joins BJP
Boxer Vijender Singh dumps Congress, joins BJP

Singh had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate.

Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya
Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya

Mandya's independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday announced that she would join the Bharatiya Janata Party, thereby extending her support to the National Democratic Alliance candidate and Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy...

Gujarat Titans spinners vs Punjab Kings batters
Gujarat Titans spinners vs Punjab Kings batters

Punjab Kings batters to face different challenge against Gujarat Titans

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances