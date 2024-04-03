RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


My father may be released by 7 pm: Sanjay Singh's daughter
April 03, 2024  17:21
Eshita Singh on her father AAP MP Sanjay Singh getting bail: "We are all very happy. We will be able to celebrate when the rest of his friends also come out. We are awaiting their bail too. We hope they too get justice like my father did. We will go to Tihar jail now with the bail order... He might come out by 6-7 pm... It was a difficult time but it made us stronger and we were able to reach here. My father has been a very strong leader of the Opposition."
Profit-booking drags Sensex, Nifty down
Among the Sensex constituents, as many as 16 stocks closed with losses with Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserve, Titan and JSW Steel being the major laggards. Index major Reliance, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti...

What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi
Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout will release on April 16 on ZEE5.

Govt targets zero load shedding this summer
As India's electricity demand soars, the power ministry on Tuesday reviewed the power supply situation to ensure 'zero load shedding' during the summer months. The ministry has drafted plans ranging from delaying planned maintenance of...

Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya
Mandya's independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday announced that she would join the Bharatiya Janata Party, thereby extending her support to the National Democratic Alliance candidate and Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy...

Is Mayank Yadav already a World Cup contender?
Mayank is only two games old in the IPL but his name is already being discussed widely as a potential selection in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean

