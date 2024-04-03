RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MVA meeting fails to resolve deadlock over disputed Lok Sabha seats
April 03, 2024  23:56
A meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress and NCP-SP to resolve differences over a few remaining Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra remained inconclusive on Wednesday. 

The Congress was firm on getting Sangli, Bhiwandi and a couple of seats in Mumbai, state Congress chief Nana Patole told PTI after the meeting. 

The meeting at `Silver Oak', the residence of NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar here, did not yield any outcome, he conceded. 

Talks were still going on with the central leadership of his party, and a solution would likely emerge tomorrow, Patole said. 

Maharashtra sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, second-highest after Uttar Pradesh. 

As per MVA leaders, only four or five seats are a sticking point and the three allies have agreed on most constituencies in the state. -- PTI
