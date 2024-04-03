RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi interacts with BJP workers in UP
April 03, 2024  17:18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said opposition leaders develop cold feet seeing the enthusiasm of BJP workers, and asked them to work with a resolve to break all old poll records. Addressing a digital rally of Uttar Pradesh BJP workers at 22,648 booths in 10 Lok Sabha seats through the NaMo App, Modi said new records are being made in polls due to the hard work of BJP workers. 

 The "soul of victory in elections lies in the victory of the polling booth", he said while stressing that they "will have to work with a resolve to break all old records of the polling booths". 

 "Be it Lok Sabha elections or assembly polls, new records are being made due to your hard work. I am happy to see your enthusiasm but seeing your enthusiasm, other party leaders develop cold feet," he said.
