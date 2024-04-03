Markets end lower amid profit booking





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 27.09 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 73,876.82. During the day, the index oscillated between the high of 74,151.21 and the low of 73,757.23. The broader NSE Nifty declined 18.65 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,434.65, with 30 components of the 50-share benchmark ending with losses. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday due to profit-booking in select banking and auto stocks amid mixed trends from the global markets and outflow of foreign funds.