RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Markets end lower amid profit booking
April 03, 2024  17:16
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday due to profit-booking in select banking and auto stocks amid mixed trends from the global markets and outflow of foreign funds. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 27.09 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 73,876.82. During the day, the index oscillated between the high of 74,151.21 and the low of 73,757.23. The broader NSE Nifty declined 18.65 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,434.65, with 30 components of the 50-share benchmark ending with losses. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Profit-booking drags Sensex, Nifty down
Profit-booking drags Sensex, Nifty down

Among the Sensex constituents, as many as 16 stocks closed with losses with Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserve, Titan and JSW Steel being the major laggards. Index major Reliance, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti...

What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi
What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout will release on April 16 on ZEE5.

Govt targets zero load shedding this summer
Govt targets zero load shedding this summer

As India's electricity demand soars, the power ministry on Tuesday reviewed the power supply situation to ensure 'zero load shedding' during the summer months. The ministry has drafted plans ranging from delaying planned maintenance of...

Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya
Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya

Mandya's independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday announced that she would join the Bharatiya Janata Party, thereby extending her support to the National Democratic Alliance candidate and Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy...

Is Mayank Yadav already a World Cup contender?
Is Mayank Yadav already a World Cup contender?

Mayank is only two games old in the IPL but his name is already being discussed widely as a potential selection in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances