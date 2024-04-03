RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LIVE! What is Cong's 'Panch Nyay' promise to voters?
April 03, 2024  13:51
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched the party's 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' initiative under which it aims to reach out to crores of households across the country and make them aware of its "guarantees". 

Kharge launched the initiative from Usmanpur, Kaithwada, in the North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency and distributed pamphlets on the party's 'Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee'. 

 "We are distributing this guarantee card to take our Panch Nyay Pachees Guarantee to people. All Congress leaders and workers will take this card to households across the counts and will tell people what our alliance government will do when it assumes power," he said while launching the initiative. 

 "We give a guarantee that our government has always worked for people and will always do so. PM Modi talks about Modi ki Guarantee but his guarantee never reaches the people," he said, adding that the prime minister talked about 2 crore jobs a year but people never got them. 

 The Congress' poll pitch is centred around 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, namely 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people under these heads.

 The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on April 5 with its top leaders addressing mega rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the next day. The party has already launched its new slogan #HaathBadlegaHalaat -- referring to the Congress' poll symbol of hand -- on social media platforms. PTI
