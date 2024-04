Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha today.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde bloc) shares this image. "Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh gracefully retires from the Rajya Sabha, leaving behind a legacy of dignity & commitment to national service. It was an honor to serve as a minister under his leadership. I will miss his invaluable wisdom & guidance inside Parliament," writes Deora.