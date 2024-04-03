I hope you will take pride in your contribution to India: Stalin to Dr Singh





CM Stalin in a post on X said, "On behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and myself, I extend my heartfelt thanks for your remarkable service to the nation as a member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) for 33 years."





Stalin added in his post: "Throughout your tenure, you have displayed a rare combination of humility, intellect, and statesmanship, earning respect and admiration from across the political spectrum. Your leadership, particularly during challenging times, has been a source of inspiration for many, including myself.





"As you transition into a new phase of your life, I hope you take pride in your immense contribution to Indian Union and its people," CM Stalin said.





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In his letter to the former PM, the Congress chief said, "After having served for more than three decades, an era has come to an end." "I remember President Obama mentioning about you that whenever the Indian Prime Minister speaks, the whole world listens to him," Kharge said in the post.

