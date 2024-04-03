RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
I hope you will take pride in your contribution to India: Stalin to Dr Singh
April 03, 2024  11:25
The TN CM shared this picture with Dr Singh
The TN CM shared this picture with Dr Singh
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed gratitude to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his remarkable service to the nation for 33 years, as the latter retired from Rajya Sabha.

CM Stalin in a post on X said, "On behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and myself, I extend my heartfelt thanks for your remarkable service to the nation as a member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) for 33 years."

Stalin added in his post: "Throughout your tenure, you have displayed a rare combination of humility, intellect, and statesmanship, earning respect and admiration from across the political spectrum. Your leadership, particularly during challenging times, has been a source of inspiration for many, including myself. 

 "As you transition into a new phase of your life, I hope you take pride in your immense contribution to Indian Union and its people," CM Stalin said. 

 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In his letter to the former PM, the Congress chief said, "After having served for more than three decades, an era has come to an end." "I remember President Obama mentioning about you that whenever the Indian Prime Minister speaks, the whole world listens to him," Kharge said in the post.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Makes Yami Gautam Such A Star
What Makes Yami Gautam Such A Star

Yami Gautam's career is flying high. Her latest film Article 370 is a superhit and adds to the list of successes to her credit, right from her debut film, Vicky Donor.

Bright, Bold Aishwarya
Bright, Bold Aishwarya

Her style is relatable, versatile and very camera-friendly.

Will Rohit Return As MI Captain?
Will Rohit Return As MI Captain?

'Rohit Sharma could be given back the captaincy from Hardik Pandya.'

'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'
'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'

'Modigate is snowballing into a huge thing with the electorate. The BJP is in for huge punishment by the electorate.'

'Some Cooling-Off In Small Caps'
'Some Cooling-Off In Small Caps'

'More than investors, fund houses, and advisors have raised caution and limited flows on small-and mid-caps.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances