'Down, down Modi' greets Rahul in Wayanad
April 03, 2024  12:04
Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, turned up on Wednesday at Kalpetta in Wayanad to welcome the incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi who arrived here to file his nomination papers for the coming Lok Sabha elections. 

 Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul landed at around 10.45 am on a helicopter from Kannur. They were greeted by hundreds of party workers and supporters at the helipad at Muppainad, a village in the area. 

 From there he travelled by road to the new bus stand at Kalpetta, the starting point of his roadshow which began at 11.30 am. While hundreds of UDF workers lined up for the roadshow, several people across all age groups carried party flags and placards with the Congress MP's photograph and balloons in the party colours and gathered on the roadsides to welcome him. 

 Standing atop an open truck, Rahul was flanked by Priyanka and senior party leaders from Kerala as the roadshow moved towards the Civil Station locality.

 From his vehicle, the Congress MP waved to the thousands who thronged both sides of the road and shouted 'jai jai Rahul Gandhi' and 'down down Narendra Modi'. Hundreds of party workers and supporters walked in front, alongside and at the rear of the vehicle.
