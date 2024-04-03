RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Director, 3 killed in blast at Telangana pharma co
April 03, 2024  22:18
Representational image
Four persons were killed and 16 others injured due to an explosion in a chemical reactor at a pharmaceutical company's plant in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday, the police and fire department officials said, adding that among the deceased is the firm's director. 

The blast occurred around 5 pm at the factory of SB Organics Ltd, located at Chandapur village of Hathnoora mandal of the district, and it led to a fire, they said. 

The plant is located about 40 km from Hyderabad International airport. 

The fire, which spread through the pharma unit's premises, was subsequently brought under control, the officials said. 

The deceased include the pharma firm's director and three workers, the police said, but further details about the deceased were not immediately available. 

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact...Four people have died," a senior police official told PTI. 

Sixteen others who suffered injuries in the incident have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment. The condition of two persons among the injured is critical and they have been referred to a hospital in Hyderabad, the officials said. 

The victims belong to different states, they said, adding that the cause of the explosion is under investigation. 

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, expressed anguish over the incident. He directed the district officials to provide the best medical care to those injured in the incident and expressed condolences to the families of those who died, an official release said. 

Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan expressed shock over the incident and instructed the state administration to mobilise its machinery to provide all necessary support to the victims. He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the tragedy, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.
