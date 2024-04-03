Delhi Metro asks police to probe video of two women playing Holi on train

Delhi Metro asks police to probe video of two women playing Holi on trainApril 03, 2024 19:38
File image
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation of a video in which two women are seen applying colours on each other inside a train, officials said on Wednesday.
The video, which surfaced online ahead of Holi, had drawn criticism from a large section of commuters who had expressed their dissatisfaction on social media and other platforms.
The corporation had written to the Delhi Police on Tuesday for the "thorough" probe into the matter.
"The DMRC has written to the Delhi Police requesting for thorough investigation of this incident involving two women shooting a reel inside the Delhi Metro before Holi. In a letter dated on April 2, the DMRC has requested police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take necessary legal action," DMRC principal executive director Anuj Dayal said. -- PTI
