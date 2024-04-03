Delhi HC reserves order on Kejriwal's arrest





Kejriwal was taken to jail on Monday afternoon after the conclusion of his Directorate of Enforcement custodial remand.





The ED cast the Delhi Chief Minister as the "kingpin" in the alleged scam, and told the court the AAP leader had given "evasive replies" and concealed information relevant to the investigation.





In the year 2014 too the AAP leader was lodged in Tihar jail after he refused to furnish a bail amount of Rs 10,000 in a defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.

Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging arrest by ED in money-laundering case linked to excise policy "scam".