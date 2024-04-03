Day 2@Tihar: Kejriwal begins day sweeping cell





Sources said that all under-trial prisoners at Tihar Jail have to clean their cells themselves.





According to Tihar sources, Kejriwal is absolutely healthy and jail doctors have not expressed any such concerns. Reportedly Aam Aadmi Party sources alleged that Kejriwal had lost a lot of weight since his arrest.





According to sources in Tihar jail, Kejriwal has also asked for a chair from the jail administration.On April 1, a Delhi court remanded the Delhi Chief Minister to 15-day judicial custody in the excise policy case and sent him to Tihar Jail till April 15.





The court has permitted him to have home-cooked meals and carry with him the prescribed medications for his diabetes.





According to the sources, the Delhi Chief Minister lodged in Jail Number 2 of the high security Tihar Jail was given an isolation room and was provided with a table and a chair to keep three books, as per the court's order.





"Kejriwal slept on his own bed, which was different from the regular one provided by the jail authority. Since the area was small, he could have faced difficulty but didn't complain about it," the sources in the Tihar jail said on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been remanded to judicial custody in the liquor policy case, started Wednesday morning by sweeping his prison cell with a broom at Delhi's Tihar Jail, sources said.