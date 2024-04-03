Court extends police remand of arrested IIT Guwahati student by five days





The accused, Touseef Ali Farouqui, a fourth-year B Tech student of the Bioscience department was produced before the Kamrup(Metro) district and sessions judge Raktim Duara after the period of his nine-day police remand ended on Wednesday.





Farouqui was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on March 24 and booked under sections related to being a member of an unlawful association and for advocating, abetting, advising and inciting unlawful activities.





He was also booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for being a party to criminal conspiracy, conspiring to commit offences by waging or abetting to wage war and an act of concealing the existence of a desire to wage war against the nation.





The prosecution on Wednesday sought an extension of his remand by another five days which was granted along with the request of adding two more sections under the UAPA against the accused.





The two new sections relate to being a member of an unlawful association and committing the offence of giving support to a terrorist organisation. -- PTI

