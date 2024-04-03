Cop, gangster killed in shootout at J-K medical college





Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and director general of police RR Swain paid rich tributes to slain sub-inspector Deepak Sharma.





The DGP pledged to go "hammer and tongs" against criminals, saying attempts are being made to set up a "Punjab-type" criminal syndicate in Jammu and Kashmir.





Sharma (32), who was posted at the Ramgarh (Samba) police station, suffered head injuries during the encounter that broke out on Tuesday evening outside the main hospital building in Kathua and subsequently, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Pathankot, the officials said, adding that special police officer Anil Kumar (40) also sustained injuries in the incident.





Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials went after gangster Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case registered at the Ramgarh police station, leading to an exchange of fire near the GMC hospital around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.





Vasudev was killed in the encounter while one of his associates was injured, she added.





Vasudev was the leader of the notorious Shunoo group, sources said.





A wreath-laying ceremony for SI Sharma, who hailed from Sangoor village in Udhampur district, was held at the District Police Lines in Samba.





It was led by the DGP, additional director general of police, Jammu Anand Jain and senior superintendent of police, Samba Vinay Sharma. -- PTI

