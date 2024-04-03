RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong initiates action against ex-MP Sanjay Nirupam over anti-leadership remarks
April 03, 2024  20:52
Former MP Sanjay Nirupam
The Congress on Wednesday said it has initiated disciplinary action against former MP Sanjay Nirupam for his recent remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena-UBT, and a decision about him will be taken in a day or two. 

The Congress has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole told reporters after attending a meeting of the party's campaign committee in Mumbai. 

"The party has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners and disciplinary action has been initiated against him for his utterances against the party and the state unit leadership. A decision will be taken in a day or two," Patole said. 

A former MP from Mumbai North, Nirupam had hit out at the state leadership of Congress after the Shiv Sena-UBT led by Uddhav Thackeray declared its candidates for four out of six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, including the Mumbai North West seat, which Nirupam is eyeing. 

Nirupam had said that the Congress leadership shouldn't allow itself to be arm-twisted by Shiv Sena-UBT. 

He also said that accepting the Shiv Sena-UBT's decision to unilaterally field candidates in Mumbai amounted to allowing the destruction of Congress. 

Meanwhile, speaking about the alleged dispute among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies in the sharing of seats, Patole said a meeting will be held in the evening to settle the issue. 

"Congress wants Sangli, Bhiwandi, and a couple of seats in Mumbai. We will work on getting them," he said when asked about the MVA meeting. -- PTI
