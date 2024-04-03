Cong expels Sanjay Nirupam for 6 yrs for indiscipline





The action against him came after the Maharashtra unit of the Congress initiated disciplinary action for his recent remarks targeting party ally and Maha Vikas Aghadi member Shiv Sena-UBT in the state.





"Taking note of complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.





The Congress has dropped the name of Nirupam, a former MP, as a star campaigner.





The demand for action against Nirupam grew after he castigated the state leadership for "ceding" constituencies in Mumbai to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena during seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI

