Cong expels Sanjay Nirupam for 6 yrs for indiscipline
April 03, 2024  23:42
Sanjay Nirupam/File image
The Congress on Wednesday expelled Maharashtra leader Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years for indiscipline and making anti-party statements. 

The action against him came after the Maharashtra unit of the Congress initiated disciplinary action for his recent remarks targeting party ally and Maha Vikas Aghadi member Shiv Sena-UBT in the state. 

"Taking note of complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said. 

The Congress has dropped the name of Nirupam, a former MP, as a star campaigner. 

The demand for action against Nirupam grew after he castigated the state leadership for "ceding" constituencies in Mumbai to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena during seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI
