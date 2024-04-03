RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Clock symbol: SC asks Ajit Pawar to give ad details
April 03, 2024  13:36
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party to furnish details of newspaper advertisements issued in compliance of its order which instructed the faction to run all publicity with disclaimer that allocation of 'clock' symbol to it is sub judice. 

 A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the faction led by the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, to furnish the details of advertisements issued after Sharad Pawar alleged that they are not complying with the court's March 19 order. 

 The bench said, "Mr Rohatgi you have your instructions on how many advertisements were issued after this order. We might be required to take a view if he (Ajit Pawar) is behaving like this. Nobody has a right to deliberately misconstrue our order." 

 Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sharad Pawar, said that on March 19, this court passed a reasoned order in which they (Ajit Pawar group) were asked to issue advertisements that the allocation of 'clock' symbol is sub judice before this court and they were permitted to use the same subject to final outcome of these proceedings. 

 "Now, they have not complied with the direction and advertisements are being issued by them without the disclaimer. They have even filed an application before this court, seeking relaxation of the reasoned order. This cannot be changed. We are in the middle period of the elections," Singhvi submitted. 

 He urged the court to not entertain any such application for review of the order saying they are in the midst of the election. "Elections are on, your lordships will not entertain such a review. This is nothing but a blatant review. It is a reasoned order. This cannot be changed, we are in the middle of the elections," Singhvi added. The bench asked Rohatgi about the application and whether it is listed or not. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Former Bihar Dy CM says he has cancer, will skip LS polls
Former Bihar Dy CM says he has cancer, will skip LS polls

'I have been battling cancer for the last six months. Now, I feel that the time has come to inform people about it'

The alternative to PM Modi is...: Shashi Tharoor
The alternative to PM Modi is...: Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the question of who could be an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "irrelevant" as in a parliamentary system people are not electing an individual but a party or a...

Bright, Bold Aishwarya
Bright, Bold Aishwarya

Her style is relatable, versatile and very camera-friendly.

Wickets or pace? Mayank reveals his bowling mantra
Wickets or pace? Mayank reveals his bowling mantra

Mayank Yadav, at the very onset, received golden advice from his illustrious Delhi senior Ishant Sharma -- never compromise on speed

BJP sues Atishi over 'join us or face arrest' claim
BJP sues Atishi over 'join us or face arrest' claim

Atishi claimed that 4 senior AAP leaders, including herself, would be arrested soon and claimed that she was advised to join the BJP or be ready to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a month.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances