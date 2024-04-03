RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Boxer Vijender Singh switches from Congress to BJP
April 03, 2024  15:09
image
Vijender Singh, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing and a Congress leader, is set to join the BJP. Singh had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate.

 His name was doings the rounds for the last few days as the party's nominee from Mathura, from where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini is contesting again. Singh comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the state he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maha CM's son vs ex-MNS leader? Sena-UBT declares list
Maha CM's son vs ex-MNS leader? Sena-UBT declares list

Thackeray also declared the candidature of Satyajit Patil, Bharti Kamdi and Karan Pawar from Hatkanangale, Palghar, and Jalgaon constituencies, respectively.

157 Kmph! Mayank Yadav blazes through IPL
157 Kmph! Mayank Yadav blazes through IPL

Mayank Yadav has now emerged as cricket's latest pace sensation and is being touted as a potential wildcard for India's test tour of Australia.

Boxer Vijender Singh dumps Congress, joins BJP
Boxer Vijender Singh dumps Congress, joins BJP

Singh had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate.

Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya
Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya

Mandya's independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday announced that she would join the Bharatiya Janata Party, thereby extending her support to the National Democratic Alliance candidate and Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy...

Gujarat Titans spinners vs Punjab Kings batters
Gujarat Titans spinners vs Punjab Kings batters

Punjab Kings batters to face different challenge against Gujarat Titans

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances