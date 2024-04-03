RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bihar Dy CM says he has cancer, will skip polls
April 03, 2024  12:45
Bihar's former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi reveals he's battling cancer, won't be part of Lok Sabha campaign. 

"Now I felt the time had come to tell people. Situation regarding my health was also shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Always grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the Bharatiya Janata Party," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, in February, when the BJP had announced its candidates from Bihar for the Rajya Sabha elections, the political circles were abuzz with speculations over Sushil Modi's missing name from the list.
