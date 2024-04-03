RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bhagwant Mann seeks permission to meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail
April 03, 2024  21:24
Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann/File image
Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann/File image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written to the Tihar jail administration seeking permission to meet his Delhi counterpart and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said on Wednesday. 

The letter was sent by the Chief Minister's Office, they said. 

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22 that was later scrapped. Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15. 

The ED on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that Kejriwal was the "kingpin" and the "key conspirator" of the "excise scam" and there were "reasons to believe" on the basis of material in its possession that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Submit report on Pragya's health status before Apr 8, court tells NIA
Submit report on Pragya's health status before Apr 8, court tells NIA

The court passed the order after the Member of Parliament from Bhopal, a prime accused in the case, sought another exemption from appearance citing health problems.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after 170 days
AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after 170 days

A day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday and said it was not a time to celebrate but struggle as scores of party workers gathered to...

Another batch of Indian troops to depart Maldives this month: Muizzu
Another batch of Indian troops to depart Maldives this month: Muizzu

Following a high-level meeting in New Delhi on February 2 between the two sides, India agreed to replace its military personnel operating the three aviation platforms in the Maldives by May 10. The first batch left the island nation well...

Same law for Kejriwal and aam aadmi, ED tells high court
Same law for Kejriwal and aam aadmi, ED tells high court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday told the Delhi high court that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam, cannot claim "immunity" from arrest on the ground of...

Big boost for Mumbai Indians as Suryakumar clears most fitness tests
Big boost for Mumbai Indians as Suryakumar clears most fitness tests

Mumbai Indians will soon get the much required batting boost as the world's No. 1 ranked T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav has cleared almost all the fitness tests at National Cricket Academy and is very close to playing his first IPL game of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances