RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ambedkar's VBA to support Sule in Baramati
April 03, 2024  00:16
Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday announced former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More as its candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

The VBA, whose talks for seat-sharing with the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra fell through last month, also declared candidates for Nanded (Avinash Bosikar), Parbhani (Babasaheb Ugle), Aurangabad (Afsar Khan) and Shirur (Mangaldas Bagul).

In Baramati, it will support the candidate of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar), the VBA said.

The NCP-SP has fielded sitting MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati.

Vasant More, who recently quit the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, had met Ambedkar and expressed the wish to contest from Pune where the Bharatiya Janata Party's Murlidhar Mohol would be taking on the Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxalites killed in major encounter
Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxalites killed in major encounter

In a separate incident, a commando of the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites went off in the district, police said.

Kejriwal shouldn't quit as Delhi CM, AAP MLAs urge Sunita
Kejriwal shouldn't quit as Delhi CM, AAP MLAs urge Sunita

Of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 including all the ministers were present during the meeting.

AAP's Sanjay Singh gets bail after ED's 'no objection'
AAP's Sanjay Singh gets bail after ED's 'no objection'

The Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if the AAP leader Sanjay Singh is given bail in the case.

IPL PIX: Mayank sizzles as LSG trounce RCB
IPL PIX: Mayank sizzles as LSG trounce RCB

Images from the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

DJB contract bribes transferred to officials, AAP: ED
DJB contract bribes transferred to officials, AAP: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday levelled fresh allegations of corruption against the Aam Aadmi Party, saying a former Delhi Jal Board chief engineer had 'transferred' Rs 2 crore of bribe money to his colleagues in the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances