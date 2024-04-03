Ambedkar's VBA to support Sule in Baramati

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday announced former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More as its candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.





The VBA, whose talks for seat-sharing with the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra fell through last month, also declared candidates for Nanded (Avinash Bosikar), Parbhani (Babasaheb Ugle), Aurangabad (Afsar Khan) and Shirur (Mangaldas Bagul).





In Baramati, it will support the candidate of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar), the VBA said.





The NCP-SP has fielded sitting MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati.





Vasant More, who recently quit the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, had met Ambedkar and expressed the wish to contest from Pune where the Bharatiya Janata Party's Murlidhar Mohol would be taking on the Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar. -- PTI