Ambani tops Forbes' India rich list, ranks 9th globally





Ambani, 66, is ranked 9th on the list with a wealth of $116 billion, up from $83.4 billion in the 2023 ranking, according to Forbes.





Gautam Adani is the second richest Indian and is ranked at No.17 on the global list.





He is worth $84 billion, up from $47.2 billion in 2023 when his apples-to-airport conglomerate was rocked by a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.





Adani group has denied all allegations in the report.





Adani, 61, was worth $90 billion in 2022 ranking.





The Forbes 2024 Billionaires List features 2,781 individuals, an increase of 141 names from last year's list.





The billionaires, according to the list, are richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record, also set in 2021.





Two-thirds of the list's members are worth more than a year ago; only one-fourth are poorer. -- PTI

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd head Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest Indian and has now broken into the world's top 10 wealthiest persons in the latest Forbes 2024 Billionaire List.