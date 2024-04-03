RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP to support Congress LS candidate in Mizoram
April 03, 2024  20:15
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge/File image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge/File image
The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced that it will support the candidate of its INDIA ally Congress in Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat.

Polling for the Lok Sabha seat will be held in the first phase on April 19.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, AAP's Mizoram unit president Andrew Lalremkima said his party has not fielded a candidate for the polls and will extend support to Congress nominee Lalbiakzama since both parties are members of the INDIA bloc.

He said AAP hopes that "democracy will be restored" if the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre.

Andrew alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was suppressing opposition parties.

Referring to the arrest and imprisonment of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and two other ministers, he said, "Their action shows the BJP is afraid of the AAP." -- PTI
