AAP says Kejriwal unwell in jail, Tihar says 'no'
April 03, 2024  09:24
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in jail since two days, is unwell. He is  believed to have lost weight, reports say. 

However, Tihar jail authorities say Kejriwal is fine. 

Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped judicial custody, is in Tihar jail after a Delhi court remanded him in judicial custody till April 15.

Kejriwal was brought to Tihar jail at 4 pm on Monday and was medically examined before being sent to his cell where he is staying alone. His sugar level was below 50 at that time and medicines were given to him on the advice of doctors.
