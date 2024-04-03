9 Somalian pirates placed under arrest in Mumbai

9 Somalian pirates placed under arrest in MumbaiApril 03, 2024 20:26
File image
The Mumbai police arrested nine pirates who were brought to India on Wednesday, days after the Navy caught them for hijacking an Iranian fishing vessel with 23 Pakistani crew members on board off the Somalia coast, an official said.
The hijacking incident took place on March 29, he said.
The Indian Navy rescued the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew after more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as part of the anti-piracy operation.
At the time of incident, the vessel was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra.
"After the successful operation of the Indian Navy team, the pirates surrendered and the crew members were rescued. The pirates were then taken into custody by the Navy and after six days of journey, the pirates were brought to Mumbai," he said.
The Navy then handed over the pirates to the city police, he added.
The Mumbai police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act against the pirates and placed them under arrest, he said.
The arrested pirates were identified as Gelie Jama Farah (50), Ahmed Bashir Omar (42), Abdikarin Mohmmad Shire (34), Adan Hasan Warmase (44), Mohammed Abdi Ahmed (34), Abdikadir Mohmmad Ali )(28), Aydid Mohmud Jimale (30), Said Yasin Adan (25) and Jama Said Elmi (18), the police said. -- PTI
