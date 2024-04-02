RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Women flyers held for hitting CISF personnel
April 02, 2024  18:23
image
Two women in their forties were detained at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode and then handed over to police for allegedly hitting Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who intervened in the argument between passengers and Indigo staff following grounding of a flight to Bengaluru due to technical reasons.

An airport official said the Indigo aircraft was grounded due to technical reasons and the passengers were later accommodated on another flight in the afternoon.

The police said the flight which was grounded was scheduled to leave at 8.10 am.

Thereafter, at 10.40 am another flight was there to Bengaluru but it was full and the passengers of the earlier flight could not be accommodated in that, leading to the argument with the airline staff.

The CISF personnel, on security duty at the airport, intervened to calm the passengers and during that two women allegedly hit them, police said.

"The CISF called us with a complaint. They said they have detained the women. We have sent officers to take them into custody," an officer of Karipur police station said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Humpy leads Indian challenge; Goryachkina, Tingjie start as favourites
Humpy leads Indian challenge; Goryachkina, Tingjie start as favourites

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy will spearhead the Indian challenge in the Women's candidates' chess tournament that will get underway in Toronto, Canada from Wednesday.

Sensex down 111 pts on profit-taking, foreign fund outflows
Sensex down 111 pts on profit-taking, foreign fund outflows

From the Sensex basket, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank...

Katchatheevu: Modi Bets Big On A Dead Horse
Katchatheevu: Modi Bets Big On A Dead Horse

The BJP is now inventing new angles to keep its campaign relevant -- even if it's old wine in an old bottle, which is what the allegation on 'Katchatheevu' is, notes N Sathiya Moorthy.

FIDE Candidates: Praggnanandhaa enters as India's best bet
FIDE Candidates: Praggnanandhaa enters as India's best bet

Teen sensation R Praggnanandhaa will enter as the favourite among the three Indian participants in the Candidates chess tournament that will get underway in Toronto from Wednesday to decide the challenger for the next world championship...

Vistara cancels 50 flights today, DGCA seeks daily report
Vistara cancels 50 flights today, DGCA seeks daily report

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Vistara to submit a daily report on flight cancellations and delays, and the situation is also being monitored by the civil aviation ministry, amid non-availability...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances