Two BJP MPs from Bihar set to join Congress





Sources said that after the BJP denied tickets to both of them to contest the Lok Sabha elections, they were upset and got in touch with the Congress.





Nishad is an incumbent MP from Muzaffarpur and Paswan is from Sasaram.





In Bihar, the Congress is contesting nine out of 40 seats following the seat- sharing formula of the Mahagathbandhan, and the party is reportedly in search of strong candidates to face the challenge of the BJP-led NDA in the state.





A former MP Arun Kumar is also likely to join the Congress.

Two BJP MPs, Ajay Nishad and Chepdi Paswan, from Bihar are set to join the Congress today, reports