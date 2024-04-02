RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three terror associates arrested in J-K's Baramulla
April 02, 2024  12:02
Representational image
Security forces on Tuesday arrested three terrorist associates from Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A pistol and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said. 

 He said the security forces established a joint checkpoint and noticed three suspicious persons attempting to flee from the spot.

 "However, the alert party apprehended them tactfully. They have been identified as Faisal Ahmad Kachroo, Aquib Mehraj Kana and Adil Akber Gojree. During search, a pistol, mobile phones and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession," the spokesman said. 

 A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the trio. PTI
