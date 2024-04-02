RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
These IPL matches rescheduled due to polls?
April 02, 2024  16:15
image
Kolkata Knight Riders' home IPL game against Rajasthan Royals was on Tuesday advanced by a day to April 16, while Gujarat Titans-Delhi Capitals fixture in Ahmedabad was also rescheduled by the BCCI which did not give any reason for the move.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 19.

 The PTI had on Monday reported that the KKR-RR tie was set to be rescheduled due to Ram Navami, but the Board did not specify any reason for the rescheduling of matches on these two dates. 

 "The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders & Rajasthan Royals, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17, 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata will now be played a day prior on April 16, 2024. 

 "The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad was earlier scheduled to host the match between Gujarat Titans & Delhi Capitals on April 16, 2024. The fixture will now be played on April 17, 2024," the BCCI said in a statement. It was learnt that Kolkata Police expressed its inability to provide adequate security cover for what will be KKR's third home game of the 17th IPL season, just three days after they host the Lucknow Super Giants.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PE investments plummet to 6-year low in FY24
PE investments plummet to 6-year low in FY24

Private equity (PE) investments in India have fallen to a 6-year low at $24.2 billion in the financial year ending March 2024. Investments via PE deals are down 47 per cent compared to FY23, when private equity deals worth $45.8 billion...

AAP's Sanjay Singh gets bail after 6 months in jail in liquor policy case
AAP's Sanjay Singh gets bail after 6 months in jail in liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if the AAP leader Sanjay Singh is given bail in the case.

Plea against INDIA acronym: HC grants last chance to govt, Oppn to respond
Plea against INDIA acronym: HC grants last chance to govt, Oppn to respond

The high court, which refused to prepone the date of hearing of the petition, said an endeavour shall be made to hear and dispose of the petition on April 10.

Kejriwal shouldn't quit as Delhi CM, AAP MLAs urge Sunita
Kejriwal shouldn't quit as Delhi CM, AAP MLAs urge Sunita

Of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 were present during the meeting.

He's just an absolute weapon: Watson hails Boult's devastating opening spell
He's just an absolute weapon: Watson hails Boult's devastating opening spell

Trent Boult's skills with the new ball make him a real asset for Rajasthan Royals, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said after the fast bowler's devastating opening spell in a six-wicket Indian Premier League (IPL) win over...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances