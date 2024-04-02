RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stock markets snap 3-day winning run
April 02, 2024  17:03
KBK Infographics
KBK Infographics
Stock markets snapped the three-day gaining run on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex dropping by 110 points due to profit-taking in select private bank and auto shares amid weak trends from the US markets and foreign fund outflows. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 110.64 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 73,903.91. During the day, the index dropped by 270.78 points or 0.36 per cent to a low of 73,743.77. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 8.70 points or 0.04 per cent to 22,453.30. Both Sensex and Nifty scaled lifetime high levels in intra-day trade on Monday before settling around 0.5% higher. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PE investments plummet to 6-year low in FY24
PE investments plummet to 6-year low in FY24

Private equity (PE) investments in India have fallen to a 6-year low at $24.2 billion in the financial year ending March 2024. Investments via PE deals are down 47 per cent compared to FY23, when private equity deals worth $45.8 billion...

AAP's Sanjay Singh gets bail after 6 months in jail in liquor policy case
AAP's Sanjay Singh gets bail after 6 months in jail in liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if the AAP leader Sanjay Singh is given bail in the case.

Plea against INDIA acronym: HC grants last chance to govt, Oppn to respond
Plea against INDIA acronym: HC grants last chance to govt, Oppn to respond

The high court, which refused to prepone the date of hearing of the petition, said an endeavour shall be made to hear and dispose of the petition on April 10.

Kejriwal shouldn't quit as Delhi CM, AAP MLAs urge Sunita
Kejriwal shouldn't quit as Delhi CM, AAP MLAs urge Sunita

Of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 were present during the meeting.

He's just an absolute weapon: Watson hails Boult's devastating opening spell
He's just an absolute weapon: Watson hails Boult's devastating opening spell

Trent Boult's skills with the new ball make him a real asset for Rajasthan Royals, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said after the fast bowler's devastating opening spell in a six-wicket Indian Premier League (IPL) win over...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances