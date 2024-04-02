Stock markets snap 3-day winning run





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 110.64 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 73,903.91. During the day, the index dropped by 270.78 points or 0.36 per cent to a low of 73,743.77. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 8.70 points or 0.04 per cent to 22,453.30. Both Sensex and Nifty scaled lifetime high levels in intra-day trade on Monday before settling around 0.5% higher. -- PTI

Stock markets snapped the three-day gaining run on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex dropping by 110 points due to profit-taking in select private bank and auto shares amid weak trends from the US markets and foreign fund outflows.