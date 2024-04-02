RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SP changes candidate for Meerut LS seat
April 02, 2024  09:01
image
The Samajwadi Party on Monday changed its Lok Sabha poll candidate for Meerut and announced the name of its nominee for the Agra (Reserved) seat in Uttar Pradesh.
 
In a list shared on X on Monday night, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party said Atul Pradhan and Suresh Chand Kadam will be its candidates from the Meerut and the Agra (Reserved) parliamentary seats, respectively.

The Samajwadi Party had earlier fielded Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut against BJP candidate and actor Arun Govil who became famous for his role as Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.  

Pradhan is the sitting MLA from Sardhana. 

Polling in Meerut is scheduled in the second phase (April 26) and in Agra, in the third phase (May 7) of the seven-phase general elections. -- PTI 
