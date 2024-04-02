Sharad Pawar's 40 star campaigners in Maharashtra are...





"As per provisions under section 77 (1) of Representation of the people Act, 1951 the "Star Campaigners LOKSABHA ELECTIONS 2024, names approved by the State President Shri. Jayantrao Patil are sent as follows," a release brought out by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) read.





The list included Sharad Pawar, Anil Deshmukh, Jitendra Avhad, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil among others.





The Nationalist Congress Party headed by Ajit Pawar announced a list of 37 star campaigners in Maharashtra.





The list includes National President Ajit Pawar, National Working President Praful Patel, State President and MP Sunil Tatkare, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Cooperation Minister Dilip Valse Patil, Former Speaker of the Legislative Council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Food and Drug Administration Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil, Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Narhari Jhirwal, Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Former Union Minister Subodh Mohite, National General Secretary Brijmohan Srivastava, KK Sharma, Syed Jalaluddin.





Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Tuesday released a list of 40 star campaigners to bolster the party's electoral prospects in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.