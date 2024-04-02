RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Several wounded in a school shooting in Helsinki
April 02, 2024  13:24
Three children have been wounded in a shooting at a school in the city of Vantaa in Finland, reports the BBC, quoting the police.

Police say they responded to the incident at Viertola school on Tuesday and urged local residents to remain indoors.

They said a suspect had been arrested.

The school has 800 students and 90 staff. Witnesses told public broadcaster YLE that two ambulances had left the scene.

Police said all those caught up in the incident were minors and three of them had been wounded.
