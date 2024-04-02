RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rough seas along Kerala coast due to low pressure
April 02, 2024  10:02
File pic
File pic
A low atmospheric pressure which formed in the South Atlantic Ocean more than a week ago and moved into the Indian Ocean was the reason behind the sudden and rough seas experienced in many coastal areas of Kerala two days ago, according to the INCOIS which came up with an explanation for the weather phenomenon. 

 The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), a central government agency that issues weather warnings for fishermen in the country, has found that as a result of the low pressure system moving into the Indian Ocean, very high waves -- which reached 11 meters at some places -- were created and reached the Kerala coast, KSDMA said in a statement on Tuesday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kangana Steps On The Political Road
Kangana Steps On The Political Road

Days after announcing her joining the BJP party, Kangana Ranaut is taking her political stint rather seriously.

'I didn't want to spend the rest of my life as Om Birla's slave'
'I didn't want to spend the rest of my life as Om Birla's slave'

'The people of Kota will show Om Birla his place.'

How To Keep Your Bones Healthy
How To Keep Your Bones Healthy

Protein, calcium, vitamin D and other micronutrients play crucial roles in maintaining the health of bones and joints and should be incorporated into your diet, says Dr Sagar Hingrajiya, consultant orthopaedics, Bhailal Amin General...

Swachh Bharat Not A Game Changer
Swachh Bharat Not A Game Changer

If we as citizens, do not take ownership of public places, public facilities and public conveniences, Swachh Bharat will remain just a hollow slogan, notes Biswajit Dasgupta.

Victory will be fitting reply to my LS expulsion: Mahua Moitra
Victory will be fitting reply to my LS expulsion: Mahua Moitra

Mahua asserted that despite all efforts by the Bharatiya Janata Party to "sound the death knell" for constitutional democracy, India is too great a country to be destroyed by the fascists.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances