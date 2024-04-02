Rough seas along Kerala coast due to low pressure





The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), a central government agency that issues weather warnings for fishermen in the country, has found that as a result of the low pressure system moving into the Indian Ocean, very high waves -- which reached 11 meters at some places -- were created and reached the Kerala coast, KSDMA said in a statement on Tuesday.

A low atmospheric pressure which formed in the South Atlantic Ocean more than a week ago and moved into the Indian Ocean was the reason behind the sudden and rough seas experienced in many coastal areas of Kerala two days ago, according to the INCOIS which came up with an explanation for the weather phenomenon.