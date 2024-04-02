Reveal your source: BJP tells Atishi on threats





"No one except Arvind Kejriwal has fooled you. He has destroyed several lives before her," Sirsa said in a video statement on Tuesday.





Suggesting that Atishi must be under pressure, Sirsa said, "When Arvind Kejriwal gave their names to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they felt that they are the next in turn because Kejriwal has given them away.





Asking Atishi to reveal the name of her close aide from whom she claims she got the blackmail threat from the BJP. Sirsa said, "Atishi claims that he has gotten a message. She should reveal the name of her close aide so that the ED can arrest him."





Sirsa also said that the BJP will not take in such a corrupt leader like her and she can inform her aide. "BJP will not take in such a corrupt leader like Atishi and even will not allow her to walk outside its office," Sirsa said in a post on 'X'. -- ANI

In reaction to Atishi's allegation that she was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join them or else she'd be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the only person who has fooled her is Arvind Kejriwal.