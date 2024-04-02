Ramdev, Patanjali MD appear in Supreme Court





The Supreme Court during the last hearing severely criticised Patanjali for failing to obey its directives and directed Ramdev and company's Managing Director Balkrishna to be personally present before the court today.





After the hearing, an unconditional apology was submitted to the court, stating that Patanjali's intention was only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by using its products.

Supreme Court begins hearing in the misleading advertisement case filed against the Patanjali Ayurveda Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna. Both are in the Supreme Court pursuant to the summons issued to them to appear in person in the case.