'Ram' files his nomination from Meerut
April 02, 2024  14:18
Veteran actor Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame on Tuesday filed nomination as the BJP candidate from Meerut Lok Sabha seat. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was present with Govil during the nomination.

After filing his nomination, Govil said that he wanted to thank the BJP leadership for trusting him and making him a candidate from Meerut. Govil said he is getting massive public support. 

"Arun Govil has filed his nomination papers today. There is tremendous confidence among the workers and the people that BJP will achieve the target of winning all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and 400 seats in the entire country," Dy CM said. 

 The actor, who became a household name after essaying the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan", was on March 24 fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat. 

 Replying to a question about which party BJP sees as its rival, Maurya said, "According to us, there is no one in competition." There is no opposition anywhere. There is a tussle among SP, BSP and Congress. Our preparations are from 2024 to 2047 (when UP state assembly elections are to be held)," he said. PTI
