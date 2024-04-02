RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Ram' Arun Govil owes car loan of Rs 14 lakh
April 02, 2024  21:30
Actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan TV serial owns a Mercedes worth Rs 62.99 lakh and has moveable assets worth over Rs 3.19 crore, while his wife Shrilekha Govil has moveable assets worth over Rs 2.76 crore.

As far as immovable assets are concerned, the worth of total immovable assets of Govil is over Rs 5.67 crore, while that of Shrilekha is more than Rs 2.80 crore.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate owes over Rs 14.64 lakh as car loan.

Neither Govil nor his wife possesses any arms.

The actor who killed the demon Ravan on the TV screen, has no criminal cases registered against him, his affidavit said.

According to the election affidavit filed by Govil in Meerut on Tuesday, the 72-year-old BJP candidate is a resident of Versova in Andheri West area of Mumbai.

He is a voter of the Versova assembly constituency.

Govil has Rs 3.75 lakh cash in hand, while his wife has a little over Rs 4.07 lakh cash in hand.

He has over Rs 1.03 crore in bank account, while Shrilekha has more than Rs 80.43 lakh in her bank account.

The actor has invested over Rs 1.22 crore in shares and over Rs 1.43 crore in mutual funds.

His wife has invested more than Rs 1.43 crore in shares.

Govil has jewellery weighing 220 gram worth Rs 10.93 lakh, while Shrilekha has jewellery weighing 600 gram worth Rs 32.89 lakh.

Govil owns a plot in Pune while his wife has a flat in Andheri West area of Mumbai.

Govil has said he was born in Meerut and spent first 17 years of his life in the city.

He did his Class 10th from Government Inter College, Meerut in 1966, and he passed his Class 12th from Government Intermediate College Saharanpur in 1968.

He did BSc from a Shahjahanpur College, affiliated to Agra University, in 1972.

Earlier in the day, Govil filed his nomination in the collectorate in Meerut as the BJP candidate.

The state BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, party's regional unit president Satendra Sisodia and outgoing MP Rajendra Aggarwal, were present on this occasion.

Polling in Meerut is scheduled in the second phase on April 26.  -- PTI

IAGE: Veteran actor and BJP candidate Arun Govil during the nomination rally for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 Meerut on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo
