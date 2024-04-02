Rahul always on holiday, no match for Modi: Shah





The union home minister said he believed the BJP would win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka as well. There is no match between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA alliance, he said, accusing the opposition bloc of rampant corruption and scams.





"There is also no match between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who never takes leave, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who travels abroad as summer sets in," he added.





"In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, there is BJP and NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on one side -- and we are in the election fray under Modi's leadership -- while on the other side there is this alliance of 'pariwarwadis' (dynasts) and 'brashtacharis' (corrupt) -- the INDIA alliance," Shah said.





Addressing party workers and leaders here, he said he has travelled to about 60 per cent of the states across the country, and claimed that everywhere people are chanting slogans of "Modi, Modi'.





"Prime Minister Modi has placed a '400-paar' target in front of all the BJP workers this time. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, people of Karnataka gave 43 per cent votes and gave us 17 seats. In 2019, with 51 per cent votes, they gave us 25 seats. But this time my request to people and party workers is to ensure 60 per cent votes and win all 28 seats for the BJP alliance," he added.





Shah was addressing the 'Shakti Kendra' (a collective of 3-5 booths) leaders and workers from Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Bangalore Rural and Chikkaballapur segments on Palace Grounds.





Noting that he can say with full confidence that the BJP-JD(S) will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Shah said they will not let Congress open its account in the state. "On one side there is Narendra Modi, who worked for 23 years as chief minister and prime minister; in 23 years, the opposition could not put even 25 paise of corruption allegation against Modi," he said.





"For 23 years, Modi with transparency has set an example in the country. On the other side, there is this 'ghamandiya' (arrogant) alliance of corruption."





During the 10 years of Congress rule under Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, there was a scam and corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore, he further claimed, and also hit out at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over the issue of corruption.





"People of Karnataka don't like corruption," he said. Listing out various scams reported by the media under UPA rule such as "Coal Block, Commonwealth, 2G, INX Media, Aircel, Land-for-Job, Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association", among others, Shah said the Congress, which was allegedly involved in scams of about Rs 12 lakh crore, is competing with Modi.





"There is a clear option before the people of the country: on one side there is Narendra Modi who ran the administration for 23 years without even a paise of corruption, while on the other side is Congress that was involved in scams of Rs 12 lakh crore. These people, whenever they get power, not only indulge in corruption, their mind is never focused on serving people," he claimed. Stating that he has been working with Modi for 40 years, Shah said Modi is probably the only person in the world who was CM and PM for 23 years, and did not take a single day's leave.





"He always worked for 'Bharat', did not take a single day's leave. While Rahul 'baba' on the other hand, goes abroad as the summer sets in. Every six months, the Congress keeps searching for him," he said. "There is no match. The whole country is unitedly standing with Narendra Modi," he asserted. -- PTI

