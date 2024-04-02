RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pashupati Paras calls on Nadda, says will 'support NDA'
April 02, 2024  13:20
image
Ending speculations of a rift with the NDA over seat allotments for the Lok Sabha, which gained ground after his resignation from the central cabinet, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president Pashupati Kumar Paras called on BJP national president JP Nadda at the latter's New Delhi residence on Tuesday.

 Sulking after the NDA set aside five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar for the Chirang Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), including Hajipur which he currently represents in the Lower House, Paras, in a media briefing, accused the BJP of 'injustice'. 

 Taking to his official handle on X, Nadda posted in Hindi that the LJP faction led by Paras will extend full support to all the 40 NDA candidates in Bihar, in a broad indication that he has settled his differences with the ruling faction at the Centre going into the Lok Sabha elections. 

 "Met our NDA ally and head of RLJP @PashupatiParas at my residence in New Delhi. As a valued NDA member, Pashupati-ji did good work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our alliance will remain strong going into the Lok Sabha elections and his (Paras's) party will extend full support to all 40 NDA candidates in Bihar. He will throw his weight behind our candidates and ensure their victory in the elections," Nadda added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ED will arrest 4 more AAP leaders in a month if..., claims Atishi
ED will arrest 4 more AAP leaders in a month if..., claims Atishi

The AAP has accused the BJP of wanting to impose President's rule in Delhi by poaching its legislators and breaking the party.

8 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
8 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

With the latest incident, 41 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur, according to police.

DC's power hitters vs KKR's star-studded lineup: Who will prevail?
DC's power hitters vs KKR's star-studded lineup: Who will prevail?

For DC, the onus will be on Prithvi Shaw and veteran Australian David Warner to provide a solid start.

Should You Invest In Liquid Rate ETF?
Should You Invest In Liquid Rate ETF?

'Liquid ETFs help in cash management by enabling a smooth transition between equity and cash within the same settlement cycle, as they trade in the same segment as equity.'

Tihar doctors monitor Kejriwal as sugar level falls
Tihar doctors monitor Kejriwal as sugar level falls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been remanded in judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy case, paced up and down his 14x8 feet cell on his first night in Tihar jail, managing only to sleep for a while, a prison...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances