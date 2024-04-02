Pashupati Paras calls on Nadda, says will 'support NDA'





Sulking after the NDA set aside five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar for the Chirang Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), including Hajipur which he currently represents in the Lower House, Paras, in a media briefing, accused the BJP of 'injustice'.





Taking to his official handle on X, Nadda posted in Hindi that the LJP faction led by Paras will extend full support to all the 40 NDA candidates in Bihar, in a broad indication that he has settled his differences with the ruling faction at the Centre going into the Lok Sabha elections.





"Met our NDA ally and head of RLJP @PashupatiParas at my residence in New Delhi. As a valued NDA member, Pashupati-ji did good work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our alliance will remain strong going into the Lok Sabha elections and his (Paras's) party will extend full support to all 40 NDA candidates in Bihar. He will throw his weight behind our candidates and ensure their victory in the elections," Nadda added.

Ending speculations of a rift with the NDA over seat allotments for the Lok Sabha, which gained ground after his resignation from the central cabinet, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president Pashupati Kumar Paras called on BJP national president JP Nadda at the latter's New Delhi residence on Tuesday.