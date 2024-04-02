RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No objection to AAP's Sanjay Singh getting bail: ED
April 02, 2024  14:27
image
The Enforcement Directorate tells the Supreme Court it has no objection if AAP leader Sanjay Singh is granted bail in Delhi excise policy scam case. Details awaited. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LSG's Bengaluru boys ready to conquer RCB in IPL homecoming
LSG's Bengaluru boys ready to conquer RCB in IPL homecoming

RCB and LSG will be looking horns in a high-octane clash in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Big Blow: Stokes withdraws from England's T20 WC team
Big Blow: Stokes withdraws from England's T20 WC team

England's Test captain Stokes last played a T20 international for England in the World Cup final in November 2022.

Growth slowdown, valuations near-term hurdles for DMart
Growth slowdown, valuations near-term hurdles for DMart

Discount retailer DMart (Avenue Supermarts) hit its highest levels in a year and a half last week and is up over 11 per cent in the last one month. The company depends on low operating costs to offer the lowest prices to consumers,...

Sanjay Singh gets bail after 6 months in jail in liquor policy case
Sanjay Singh gets bail after 6 months in jail in liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if the AAP leader Sanjay Singh is given bail in the case.

Mercedes rams into kachori shop in Delhi, 6 injured
Mercedes rams into kachori shop in Delhi, 6 injured

A purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on the Internet showing a white-coloured Mercedes hitting some people standing outside the shop and tossing them in the air. The car rammed into a wall moments later.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances