RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kerala TTE pushed off moving train by migrant worker, dead
April 02, 2024  23:44
image
In a shocking incident, a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) met with a tragic fate after allegedly being pushed by a passenger, who was travelling without a ticket, from a moving train in this central Kerala district on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Velappaya area under the Thrissur Medical College police station limits.

The victim has been identified as K Vinod, a resident of Ernakulam. 

According to police, Vinod, while performing his duties, fell from the moving train after being allegedly pushed by the passenger in question.

The incident occurred aboard the Patna-bound train that originated from Ernakulam.

The police swiftly responded to the incident, and the accused passenger was apprehended in Palakkad.

Railway officials said that the passenger, allegedly a migrant worker, pushed Vinod from the moving train after being questioned regarding his lack of a ticket.

It is also suspected that another train, traveling in the opposite direction, ran over his body.

The incident happened after the departure of the Ernakulam-Patna Express from Thrissur station.

His colleagues remembered Vinod, who is in his mid-40s, as a sincere officer who has also taken on small roles in some movies.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxalites killed in major encounter
Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxalites killed in major encounter

In a separate incident, a commando of the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites went off in the district, police said.

Kejriwal shouldn't quit as Delhi CM, AAP MLAs urge Sunita
Kejriwal shouldn't quit as Delhi CM, AAP MLAs urge Sunita

Of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 including all the ministers were present during the meeting.

AAP's Sanjay Singh gets bail after ED's 'no objection'
AAP's Sanjay Singh gets bail after ED's 'no objection'

The Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if the AAP leader Sanjay Singh is given bail in the case.

IPL PIX: Mayank sizzles as LSG trounce RCB
IPL PIX: Mayank sizzles as LSG trounce RCB

Images from the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

DJB contract bribes transferred to officials, AAP: ED
DJB contract bribes transferred to officials, AAP: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday levelled fresh allegations of corruption against the Aam Aadmi Party, saying a former Delhi Jal Board chief engineer had 'transferred' Rs 2 crore of bribe money to his colleagues in the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances