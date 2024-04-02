Kerala TTE pushed off moving train by migrant worker, dead

In a shocking incident, a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) met with a tragic fate after allegedly being pushed by a passenger, who was travelling without a ticket, from a moving train in this central Kerala district on Tuesday.





Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Velappaya area under the Thrissur Medical College police station limits.





The victim has been identified as K Vinod, a resident of Ernakulam.





According to police, Vinod, while performing his duties, fell from the moving train after being allegedly pushed by the passenger in question.





The incident occurred aboard the Patna-bound train that originated from Ernakulam.





The police swiftly responded to the incident, and the accused passenger was apprehended in Palakkad.





Railway officials said that the passenger, allegedly a migrant worker, pushed Vinod from the moving train after being questioned regarding his lack of a ticket.





It is also suspected that another train, traveling in the opposite direction, ran over his body.





The incident happened after the departure of the Ernakulam-Patna Express from Thrissur station.





His colleagues remembered Vinod, who is in his mid-40s, as a sincere officer who has also taken on small roles in some movies. -- PTI

