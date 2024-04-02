RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal must continue as CM: AAP MLAs tell wife
April 02, 2024  13:57
AAP MLAs on Tuesday met Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and asserted that the Delhi chief minister should not step down and continue to run the government from jail. 

 Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15 after his arrest last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to his government's now-scrapped excise policy. 

 During the meeting on Tuesday, the AAP MLAs told Sunita Kejriwal that two crore people of Delhi stand with the chief minister and he should not resign at any cost, party leaders said. 

 Of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi, 55 were present during the meeting. 

 Four MLAs are out of station while three -- Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- are in jail, the AAP leaders said.

 The BJP has demanded that Kejriwal should resign as chief minister following his arrest in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. PTI
ED will arrest 4 more AAP leaders in a month if..., claims Atishi
The AAP has accused the BJP of wanting to impose President's rule in Delhi by poaching its legislators and breaking the party.

8 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
With the latest incident, 41 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur, according to police.

DC's power hitters vs KKR's star-studded lineup: Who will prevail?
For DC, the onus will be on Prithvi Shaw and veteran Australian David Warner to provide a solid start.

Should You Invest In Liquid Rate ETF?
'Liquid ETFs help in cash management by enabling a smooth transition between equity and cash within the same settlement cycle, as they trade in the same segment as equity.'

Tihar doctors monitor Kejriwal as sugar level falls
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been remanded in judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy case, paced up and down his 14x8 feet cell on his first night in Tihar jail, managing only to sleep for a while, a prison...

