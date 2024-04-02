KCR's nephew held in case of trespass, attempt to murder

A nephew of former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti president K Chandrashekar Rao, was on Tuesday arrested in connection with a case for allegedly trespassing into the land of a private firm in Hyderabad and attacking some persons, police said.





The case was earlier registered against Chandrashekar Rao's nephew K Kanna Rao and others on March 3 at Adibatla police station based on a complaint from a representative of the company who accused them of trespassing on 10,890 square yards of the company's land and attacking the caretakers of the land.





An FIR was registered against Kanna Rao, who has been named as accused number 4, and others under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 447 (criminal trespass).





The Telangana high court had recently dismissed the petitions of some of the accused including Kanna Rao seeking to quash the proceedings against them in the case.





He (Kanna Rao) has been arrested in connection with that case and is being sent to judicial remand, a senior police official told PTI.





In the complaint, the representative said their company purchased the plot (land) in 2020 and subsequently the ownership of this plot was transferred to their associate entity in 2023.





As per the FIR, on March 3 the accused and his associates criminally trespassed into the land, demolished the compound wall and assaulted the caretakers there with stones and rods.





They later set on fire a hut and container where the caretakers used to stay.





The complainant alleged when he came to know about the matter, he rushed to the spot and questioned the accused, for which they abused him and threatened to kill him and his family.





Incidentally, the BRS chief's daughter, K Kavitha, was arrested recently by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Excise Policy scam. -- PTI

