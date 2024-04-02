RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I'm happy to be in BJP, says Maneka Gandhi
April 02, 2024  09:52
Days after BJP MP Varun Gandhi was denied a ticket from his constituency, his mother and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, on her 10-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, broke silence and expressed happiness to be a part of the party.

On being asked what Varun Gandhi would do now, she replied, "Ask him what he wants to do. We will consider this after the elections. There is time."

"I am very happy that I am in the BJP. I thank Amit Shah, PM Modi and Nadda Ji for giving me the ticket. The ticket was announced very late, so there was a dilemma as to where I should fight. From Pilibhit or Sultanpur. I am grateful for the decision the party has taken now," she said.

She further added, "I am very happy that I came back to Sultanpur because this place has a history where no MP came back into power again in Sultanpur."

It was her first visit to Sultanpur after getting the ticket. On her 10-day visit to the district, she will pay a visit to 101 villages of the entire Lok Sabha constituency.

She was given a warm welcome by the party leaders and workers at various places like Katka Guptarganj, Tatianagar, Tedhui, Golaghat, Shahganj Square, Dariyapur Tiraha and Payagipur Square.During this, Maneka Gandhi also paid respect to the statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. -- ANI
