I will be arrested unless I join BJP: Atishi

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi says, "BJP through one of my close aides approached me to join their party to save my political career. They said if I do not join the BJP then in the coming one month I will be arrested by ED..."





"In the coming two months before the Lok Sabha elections, they will arrest four more AAP leaders -- Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha..."





She added that, "Yesterday the ED took Saurabh Bharadwaj and my name in the court, on the basis of a statement which is available with ED and CBI for one-and-a-half years, this statement is in the charge sheet of ED. This statement is also in the chargesheets of CBI, so what was the reason for raising this statement? The reason for raising this statement was that now the BJP feels that despite Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain being in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party is still united and strong. Now they are planning to put the next line of leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party in jail..."





Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was taken to jail on Monday afternoon after the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand. The ED cast the Delhi Chief Minister as the "kingpin" in the alleged scam, and told the court the AAP leader had given "evasive replies" and concealed information relevant to the investigation. The BJP has been rattled by the success of the INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday and has realised that sending Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail would not lead to the disintegration of the AAP, she asserted.

Kejriwal, arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government, was on Monday sent to judicial custody till April 15 by a city court.

The AAP has accused the BJP of wanting to impose President's rule in Delhi by poaching its legislators and breaking the party. The AAP's Kirari MLA Rituraj Jha claimed he was offered Rs 25 crore to join the saffron party.



