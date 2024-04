KBK Infographics

Financial year 2023-24 marked a milestone with total gross GST collection of Rs 20.14 lakh crore, exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore with a 11.7 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The average monthly collection for this fiscal year, that ended in March 2024 stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, surpassing the previous year's average of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.