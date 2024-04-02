RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED chooses not to oppose Sanjay Singh's bail plea
April 02, 2024  15:56
More details on the bail to Sanjay Singh:
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities case. The court order came after the ED chose not to oppose Sanjay Singh's bail plea.

A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed the release of Sanjay Singh on bail during the pendency of trial in a money laundering case relating to excise policy irregularities.

The Enforcement Directorate informed the SC that the agency has no objection to Sanjay Singh getting bail.

The ED response came after the court sought to know from the investigating agency whether it needed further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the excise policy case.

The court observed that Sanjay Singh had spent six months in jail.

The Supreme Court clarified that Sanjay Singh will be released on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court. The court also made it clear that concession shall not be cited as precedent.

 Meanwhile the court said that Sanjay Singh may continue with his political activities. In the meantime the top court disposed of the Sanjay Singh another plea challenging his arrest and remand in the case observing that it has become infructuous.

The top court was hearing AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea against the Delhi High Court order refusing to grant him bail in the excise policy irregularities case.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order refusing to grant him bail in connection with an excise policy irregularities case.

In his bail plea, Sanjay Singh has challenged the Delhi High Court order dated February 7, 2024. Sanjay Singh moved to the High Court when, on December 22, 2023, the trial court dismissed his bail.Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in the case.

According to ED, Sanjay Singh was alleged to be involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out of the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators.

ED had also stated that Sanjay Singh has been in possession of certain confidential documents pertaining to the investigation of this case that are not in the public domain.

Sanjay Singh in the Delhi High Court denied charges and said that he is guilty of any criminal wrongdoing or any violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in any manner whatsoever and therefore, the applicant's life and liberty must be protected from unwarranted and unjustified encroachment at the hands of the Directorate of Enforcement on the basis of a false, malicious and motivated case without any merit. -- ANI
